Safety is a concern for everyone, but for a person living with Alzheimer's, the need for a comprehensive plan is vital to ensure they stay out of harm's way.

Taking appropriate measures to improve the safety of an Alzheimer patient's environment can help them stay calm and maintain their independence longer. Here are some tips from the Alzheimer's Association to consider when creating a safety plan for your loved one:

HOME SAFETY

Evaluate the environment

A person suffering from any form of dementia could be at risk while in certain areas of their home. Garages, work rooms, basements and outdoor areas can pose the highest risk as they are more likely to contain tools, chemicals, cleaning supplies and other items which the use of could require supervision. Here is how you can help cut down on issues with household objects:

Use appliances that have an auto shut-off feature. Keep them away from water sources such as sinks.

Install a hidden gas valve or circuit breaker on the stove so a person with dementia can't turn it on. Consider removing the knobs.

Store grills, lawn mowers, power tools, knives and cleaning products in a secure place

Remove vitamins, prescription drugs, sugar substitutes and seasonings from the kitchen table and counters. Medications should be kept in a locked area at all times.

Avoid accidents during daily activities

According to the Alzheimer's Association, most accidents in the home happen during every day tasks like eating, bathing or using the restroom. Here are some ways you can help minimize these daily hazards:

Avoid serving food and drinks that are too hot. The person suffering from dementia may not remember to check the temperature.

Install walk-in showers. Add grab bars to the shower or tub and at the edge of the vanity to allow for independent, safe movement.

Add textured stickers to slippery surfaces. Apply adhesives to keep throw rugs and carpeting in place or remove rugs completely.

Monitor the hot water temperature in the shower or bath. Consider installing an automatic thermometer.

Adjust lighting

Sometimes, dementia can cause changes in vision that make it difficult for the sufferer to recognize colors or understand what they are seeing.

Adjusting the household lighting can help cut back on frustration:

Create an even level of light by adding extra lights in entries, outside landings and in areas between rooms, stairways and bathrooms.

Use nightlights in the hallways, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Firearm safety

As the disease progresses, people with dementia might not be able to accurately assess a threat. They may do whatever seems necessary to protect themselves, even if no threat exists. These types of actions could include breaking into gun cabinets, finding ammunition and loading guns. Locking or disabling a gun may not be enough to prevent an accident.

Representatives with the Alzheimer's Association suggest families to consider removing guns from the patient's home to protect them from an accident. They said that sometimes family members attempt to hide firearms or ammunition by locking them in an attic or in the trunk of a car to keep them from a dementia sufferer, which are great first steps. However, this does not ensure that the person will not find the gun.

Just as financial and care plans are best made early in the disease process, it is also important for families to consider a gun safety plan to prepare for when that person is no longer capable of handling them safely.

GETTING LOST

The Alzheimer's Association reported that six in 10 people with dementia will at some point wander and get themselves lost, even saying that many patients do so repeatedly.

Warning Signs

Wandering can begin at any stage of the disease. Here are signs of behavior that can lead to them getting lost:

Forgets how to get to get to familiar places.

Returns from a regular walk or drive later than usual.

Talks about fulfilling former obligations, like getting to work.

Tries or wants to "go home" even if they are already home.

Is restless, makes repetitive movements or paces.

Has a hard time locating familiar places in the house, like the bathroom or bedroom.

Acts as if doing a hobby or chore, but doesn't actually get anything done. (moves pots and dirt without actually planting anything)

Acts nervous or anxious in crowded areas.

Prevention

The Alzheimer's Association has tips available to help families reduce incidents of wandering:

Provide opportunities for the person to engage in structured, meaningful activities throughout the day.

Make sure they get exercise, which can reduce anxiety and agitation.

Place deadbolts either high or low on exterior doors if you worry about them wandering at night.

Ensure all basic needs are met, including toileting, nutrition and thirst.

Reassure the person if they begin to feel lost abandoned or disoriented.

If the person is still able to drive, consider using a GPS device to help if they get lost.

If the person no longer drives, remove access to car keys.

Avoid busy places that are confusing.

Do not leave someone with dementia unsupervised in new surroundings.

TRAVELING

Driving

It is important to have a conversation about traveling independently early on and create a transition plan for when your loved one is no longer able to drive. Here are some warning signs that it may be time for them to stop driving:

Forgetting how to locate familiar places.

Failing to observe traffic signals.

Making slow or poor decisions.

Driving at inappropriate speeds.

Becoming angry and confused while driving.

Hitting curbs or using poor lane control.

Making errors at intersections.

Confusing the gas and the brake pedals.

Returning from a routine drive later than usual.

Planning for a trip

Dementia doesn't mean your family member has to stop traveling, it just requires some extra planning. Here's what representatives with the Alzheimer's Association suggest:

Pack copies of important documents, medication, travel itinerary, water, snacks and activities.

Stick with the familiar. If possible, travel to familiar destinations that involve minimal changes to daily routine.

A change in environment can trigger wandering behavior. It may be a good idea to enroll in MedicAlert + Safe Return. If you are enrolled, fill them in on your travel plans.

If you decide to stay in a hotel, it's a good idea to let the staff know about your loved one's specific needs so they can be ready to help.

Daytime travel is best.

Air Travel

Maneuvering through an airport can be hectic and requires a fair amount of focus. For someone living with dementia, it can be overwhelming and difficult to understand. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Avoid flights that require quick connections.

Even if they are able to walk comfortably, consider getting a wheelchair so that an attendant can help get you from place to place. Most airlines require 48 hours notice.

Contact TSA ahead of time, at least 72 hours before, for information about what to expect during a screening. While there, remind your loved one of what is involved and inform the agent at the security checkpoint that the person has dementia.

If the person needs to use the restroom, look for a companion care bathroom so you can easily assist.

Stay with them at all times.

EMERGENCIES

Emergency situations such as a fire or a hurricane can be scary for everyone, but for someone with dementia, it can be especially upsetting and confusing. The Alzheimer's Association suggests preparing an emergency kit, including:

Copies of important documents

A couple sets of extra clothing

Extra medication.

Incontinence products

Identification items, like a MedicAlert + Safe Return ID bracelet.

A recent picture of the person with dementia.

Bottled water.

Favorite items or foods.

OTHER USEFUL INFORMATION

Important documents to keep on hand

Doctors' names and contact information.

Current list of medications and dosages.

Phone numbers and addresses of local police and fire departments, hospitals and poison control.

List of food and drug allergies.

Copies of legal papers, like a living will, advance directives and power of attorney.

Names and contact information of friends and family.

Insurance information, including policy number and member name.

For more information, head over to the Alzheimer's Association website. You can call their Helpline 24/7 at 866-403-3073.

RELATED: Police located missing 71-year-old

RELATED: Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's