Decompressing from social media: When is enough, enough?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Between Facebook attacks, Twitter arguments and negative Instagram comments, it's nearly impossible to escape all the chaos that's happening in the world.

So when is it time to say enough is enough?

Social media expert Terese Market says social media can be so stressful, it can even take a toll on your body. Market says that's why it's important to decompress.

"If you want to take a break from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or what have you, don't worry about who's watching you, your follower count or whatever," said Market. "Because [your mind] and your body are worth way more than any follower or other people "

Market suggests turning notifications off for certain apps entirely or putting your phone on do not disturb.

She says notifications do not rule our lives.

We also need to recognize what it is that's making us feel the need to constantly check our phones.

"Some of us need to realize we are empty," said Market, "which is why we reach for those notifications, because it's some sort of human interaction other than the people that were stuck in the house with."

And something to think about before the next time you go to comment or post something: you never know who may come across it.

"Be careful what you post for any employer, or what have you, out there. Make sure it's something you really want to put out there. And if someone is really bothering you, I personally would not engage," said Market.

Market says some things you can do to help take your mind off of things are exercising, taking an online class, reading or writing an old-fashioned letter.