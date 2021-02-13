Dealing with loneliness on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a day couples show how much they love and appreciate each other, but the day can be a trigger for those who are single or have lost someone.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Valentine's Day is here and while couples love to celebrate with flowers, chocolate and fancy dinners, the holiday can be hard on people who are alone.

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Tiffany Pottkotter says with COVID and everyone already feeling socially isolated, Valentine's Day is magnified this year.

However, she says it's important to challenge your thought process. "It's just one day out of the year and Valentine's Day is really about just spending time with people that you love. So it doesn't have to be a significant other. You don't have to be in a committed relationship. It can just be showing people that you love them," said Pottkotter.

If you're looking for things to keep your mind busy this weekend, Pottkotter says call someone you haven't talk to in a while. Read a book, watch your favorite movie or pamper yourself. It's okay to do activities by yourself.

"But the biggest thing is just avoiding your triggers. So this would not be a time to get onto social media and see what everybody else is doing because this will just fuel depression and don't indulge in alcohol," said Pottkotter.