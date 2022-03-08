Ordinary Pioneer in Whitehouse to host free community event

Create Community Art Fest will take place this Saturday and feature crafts, music, yoga and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Ordinary Pioneer Yoga & Healing will host a free event this weekend at its Whitehouse location.

This event is designed to help the community get their creative energy flowing as the group gathers together for a day of art, yoga, healing, dance and community. Outdoor yoga starts at 12:30 p.m.

Vendors will be sharing their creations from 1-5 p.m. Kids crafts, yard games, workshops and healing sessions will take place throughout the afternoon.

Ordinary Pioneer will be collecting financial contributions at this event. All donations collected will go toward the continuation and expansion of free community healing events made available by Ordinary Pioneer.

For more information on the event click here.