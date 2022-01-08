Local organization offers CPR and first aid classes

A Toledo business offers classes to equip participants with life-saving knowledge.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Knowing CPR and first aid are crucial in making ever second count in a dangerous situation where lives are on the line.

Victims of cardiac arrest or other emergencies require immediate on-site medical attention, something that can be provided by a CPR-certified individual, resulting in lives saved. CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, keeps oxygen flowing to the brain and other crucial organs until normal heart rhythm is restored.

Because CPR can potentially save someone's life, training and certification are extremely important. Fortunately, there are places in the Toledo area that offer classes in CPR and first aid.

On North Reynolds Road, Emergency Heartbeat: CPR First Aid Training Center offers classes typically available on Wednesdays and Saturdays for a cost of $80. After attending the two hour class, participants will be certified in CPR; attending the four hour class will give a certification in both CPR and first aid.

Training officer Steven Lewis said CPR is an important skill to have no matter what your profession is.

"I would like to get the word out not just as a business owner but I know that I change lives," Lewis said. "This skill changes lives when people walk out of here and they know 'I can perform the CPR,' and the thing about this class it's not just learning a skill, it's knowing why you're doing what you're doing."

He also added that if you are certified in CPR and somebody is hurt, the good Samaritan law offers legal protection to people who give reasonable assistance to those who need help.