COVID-19 ICU patients at risk for PTSD, researchers say

The pandemic pushed researchers to look more closely at the impacts that COVID ICU patients left on survivors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new study indicates that families who had a loved one in the intensive care unit or ICU with COVID-19 may develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed researchers to look even more closely at the impacts that it left on coronavirus survivors. Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, may occur in people who have experienced a traumatic event. COVID-19 hospitalization is a potentially traumatic experience - especially in severe cases.

Life-threatening cases of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization have the potential to leave lasting and damaging mental health issues, researchers say. Increases in issues with mental health conditions have been documented among COVID-19 survivors who were admitted in the ICU.

An attending psychiatrist for Mercy Health explained that COVID-19 may have a long term impact on our health through neurological symptoms and struggling mental health conditions - including difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems and even loss of taste and smell.

If you are a COVID-19 survivor and you are constantly reliving the event through flashbacks, nightmares and involuntary memories, you should reach out for help and tell your doctor.

