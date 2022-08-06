How to keep kids healthy and COVID-19-free over the summer

Nationwide Children's Pediatrician Dr. Kehinde Obeto said sharing drinks and food is one of the most common ways she sees COVID-19 spread among kids.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As kids head out to play this summer, pediatricians are reminding parents to make sure they're keeping germs in check.

In-person activities continue to return to different degrees of normal. This summer, many camps and other activities are back in full swing.

A few things to encourage children to do this summer to remain healthy are to wash their hands frequently, stay in well-ventilated areas and not share drinks or food.

Nationwide Children's Pediatrician Dr. Kehinde Obeto said the sharing of drinks and food is one of the most common ways she sees COVID-19 spread among kids.

If your child contracts COVID-19 this summer, monitor their symptoms. Typically, most vaccinated children bounce back quickly, however, if they start to have chest pain, see a healthcare professional right away.

Dr. Obeto said over the past year there has been strong evidence that kids who are vaccinated are better protected against the virus.

"All or most of the kids I've seen that got COVID-19 just had mild symptoms. The science works, it shows that it helps prevent kids from getting very sick," Dr. Obeto said.

On top of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Obeto said summer is also a great time to make sure your child is up to date on all of their routine vaccinations before the next school year.

