Ohio sees dramatic drop in COVID-19 case numbers

As the Omicron wave subsides, hospitals are finally getting some relief.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday, Ohio reported 4,004 new COVID infections. That number is the fewest that the state has seen since late November. However, the state reported 1,146 new COVID deaths this week, the most of any week during the pandemic.

The drop in cases in the state has been dramatic. On Jan. 20, Ohio reported 21,664 COVID cases as the omicron variant quickly spread. At that point, the state’s cases per 100,000 metric was 2,155. That number fell to 950 this week and is likely to be significantly smaller next week.

The rise and fall of cases mirrors what was seen in South Africa in early December. Cases in that country spiked quickly but then fell more than 90 percent in a matter of weeks. In Ohio, the omicron outbreak started in late December in Cuyahoga County and the incidence rate spiked to about 3,500 per 100,000 over a two-week period. This week, Cuyahoga County, which is the Cleveland area, has fallen to 268, the lowest in Ohio.

Lucas County is No. 69 in the state when it comes to incidence. The county’s incidence rate is 816. It reported just 88 new cases today. Weeks ago, it topped out at around 1,300 a day.

Across the country, cases have fallen to an average of about 300,000 a day. Weeks ago, that number was closing in on 1 million. Ohio is several weeks ahead of many areas of the country as far as when omicron spread.

Omicron has followed a distinct path in Ohio from Cleveland to northwest Ohio to Columbus and is now causing problems in southern Ohio. Hospitalizations have fallen steeply in every region, with the exception of the southern counties, where regions 6, 7, and 8 have seen recent daily increases in hospitalized patients.

But overall, Ohio has seen a 50 percent drop in hospitalized patients since Jan. 10. There are now 3,348 patients. There are 687 in the ICU with COVID and 470 on ventilators. Northeast Ohio has seen a drop of about 75 percent since peaking at 1,800 patients on Jan. 1. Northwest Ohio is down 50 percent to 393 patients.

State health officials continue to say that the vaccine is the way to prevent another serious surge, but Ohio is only at 61.4 percent of residents vaccinated. In the past week, there were nearly 2,000 hospital admissions and 90 percent of those were unvaccinated. When it comes to the more than 1,000 deaths, 95 percent of those were unvaccinated. Those numbers have stayed very consistent since the state began tracking last January.