TOLEDO, Ohio — The Milestones luncheon - YWCA of Northwest Ohio's yearly celebration of women - is on hold until the coronavirus threat subsides.

The event that was planned for Thursday usually has between 600 and 1,000 attendees.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations on Tuesday t o cancel non-essential gatherings of 100 people or more to prevent the spread of COVID-19 led to the decision to postpone.

The YWCA will announce when the event will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Milestones postponement joins several other large gathering postponements, including the Mobile Meals Great Chili Cook-Off and the 2020 Wood County Youth Olympics.

