CLEVELAND — A Youngstown woman with underlying health conditions is thanking Cleveland Clinic for helping her recover from the coronavirus.

40-year-old Renee English has been living with multiple sclerosis for nearly 20 years.

Recently, Renee woke up with a fever, headache, sore throat and a piercing ear pain. Her doctor sent her to Cleveland Clinic's COVID-19 drive thru testing site. Soon after that, she received a call she says she'll never forget.

"She said, 'well, you're not feeling well because you did test positive for COVID-19.' Immediately, I couldn't speak. I was in tears," Renee recalls.

"I went over her MS symptoms with her and explained that she was not experiencing an MS relapse, but the coinciding infection with COVID-19 was increasing her MS symptoms," Shauna Gales, physician assistant at Cleveland Clinic tells 3News.

Renee was able to recover at home in about two weeks by taking Tylenol, drinking plenty of fluids and getting lots of rest.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society says, having MS does not increase someone's risk of getting COVID-19.

Click here for our coronavirus section.

RELATED: Local hospitals respond to Gov. DeWine's plans to re-open the state

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love donates meals to local healthcare employees and first responders

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic releases top 5 reasons to wear a cloth mask out in public

RELATED: Watch: Cleveland Clinic workers arrive in New York to help with coronavirus patients

RELATED: Patients avoiding local emergency rooms to steer clear of COVID-19

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic completes conversion of overflow coronavirus facility

RELATED: Real-life heroes: 25 Cleveland Clinic workers travel to New York to help with coronavirus battle (PHOTOS)