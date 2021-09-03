You could be getting a $250 to $300 check each month, per child by summer

If the stimulus bill passes as is, there is a provision to increase the child tax credit and to send the money out monthly, rather than waiting for tax time.

NEW ORLEANS — A less talked about aspect of the current stimulus bill that was just passed by Congress, almost exactly along party lines, is one that could be financially helpful to people with children.

The American Rescue Plan will temporarily raise the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 ($3,600 for children under 6).

It will also expand the credit to include the poorest families and start phasing out for individuals earning $75,000 a year or couples earning $150,000.

One of the main changes under the plan will be to send the money out to families on a monthly basis rather than having them get one big check at tax time each year. Families can, however, opt to receive the money in a lump sum at tax time.

The monthly checks will be $250 per child over the age of 5 and $300 per child for those 5 and younger.

That will mean that a family with four children could receive monthly checks of between $1,000 or $1,200, depending on the age of the children.

Families will begin receiving the checks in the summer and will receive a tax credit for the months that have already passed at tax time.

The plan is only for a year but would likely come up as a separate piece of legislation in 2022 in an effort to have it continue.