YMCA leaders say second closure could cause 'financial devastation' as DeWine weighs options for bars, gyms

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week the possibility of further closures for restaurants, bars and gyms as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with the YMCA of Greater Toledo have voiced concern that a second closure would cause "financial devastation" for facilities across the state of Ohio, as Gov. Mike DeWine weighs options amid another COVID-19 spike in the state.

YMCA of Greater Toledo President and CEO Brad Toft, sent a letter to members on Sunday, claiming that closing gyms, including YMCAs, would have a "harmful effect" on the COVID-19 crisis in local communities.

DeWine announced last week new orders further restricting large gatherings and re-issued the state's mask order, introducing penalties for businesses not in compliance. He said that if the state continues on its current trajectory, bars, restaurants and gyms could be forced to close as well, noting that the idea would be revisited later this week.

Toft said that YMCAs support DeWine's efforts to combat the spread of the virus, and that these facilities contribute to that cause by operating safely and "keeping people physically and mentally healthy."

On March 16, DeWine ordered gyms and fitness centers to temporarily close and on March 26, childcare centers were told to shut down, except for pandemic childcare benefitting essential workers. Toft said that both of these orders devastated Ohio YMCAs as fitness centers are their primary source of revenue and childcare centers a key financial driver.

"We are essential in every community we serve, providing an array of social assistance and wrap-around services, and we cannot endure another closing," the letter read.

DeWine explained that bars, restaurants and gyms are unique in that people spend long periods of time inside and, due to the nature of these businesses, it is difficult or nearly impossible to wear a mask a majority of the time.

A decision has not yet been made on the fate of bars and gyms, but DeWine's administration is expected to re-evaluate the situation and further discussions Thursday.

We will continue to keep you updated.

Here is the letter Toft sent to YMCA members in its entirety:

"Dear YMCA members,I wanted to share with you the YMCAs response to Governor DeWine's consideration of a second closing of "gyms" (along with bars and restaurants) due to Covid-19. The governor will share more this week.

In the meantime, the YMCAs across Ohio are articulating our case on why closing gyms, especially YMCAs, is not a good move for the communities we serve.

Closing YMCAs Will Worsen the Harmful Effects of COVID-19

YMCAs in Ohio support the Governor’s efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

We contribute to that cause by operating clean and safe facilities while keeping people physically and mentally healthy. We urge him not to worsen the harmful effects of Covid-19 on our communities by closing YMCAs.

We are essential in every community we serve, providing an array of social assistance and wrap-around services, and we cannot endure another closing.

On March 16, 2020, Governor Mike DeWine ordered gyms and fitness centers to close indefinitely. On March 26, child care centers were ordered closed except pandemic child care for essential workers.

YMCAs across the state were devastated by both orders as fitness centers are our primary source of revenue and child care centers are also a key financial driver.

As The New York Times reported in July, before the pandemic, Ys were typically operating on margins of 3% or less, but the closings pushed revenues down 30-50% nationwide.

Most YMCAs had furloughed 70-95% of their workers. Ohio’s 162 Ys have already lost $78 million in revenue and over 200,000 members this year.

Yet, as nonprofits serving their communities, most Ohio Ys quickly pivoted and stood up pandemic child care centers to serve essential workers, because that is what our communities needed. In doing so, many Ys took another hit as providing pandemic child care services also hurt us financially.

Ys also provided free virtual programming to all, served over 1,400 children per day in child care in a Covid world, over 3,000 youth per day through feeding programs, and over 10,000 seniors per month with virtual well checks.

Since fitness centers and child care centers were allowed to reopen, Ys again pivoted. We have provided exceptionally safe branches and programming, meeting and exceeding CDC and health department guidelines.

Our school-age child programs are supporting students learning virtually, providing for them even as school districts change back and forth from in-school to out-of-school settings.

As essential community centers, Ys across Ohio have been clawing their way back to sustainability though none have come close to break even. Now, Governor DeWine is again threatening to close gyms and fitness centers, including YMCAs.

As a nonprofit committed to healthy living, we again support all efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. However, YMCAs are not the problem. We meet or exceed the strictest CDC and health department requirements for Covid prevention.

Since May 1, the YMCA of Greater Toledo has seen only 10 cases of Covid-19 from nearly 365,000 visits to our nine branches.

Contact tracing has shown no cases of transmission of Covid-19 at local Y branches.

Shuttering YMCAs again will cause us financial devastation that will not be recoverable. When that happens, the cost to communities will be likewise catastrophic.

The critical services Ys provide across the state, notably childcare, camps, active older adult programming, swimming lessons, food distribution, sports training, wellness programs and more, will cease to be available. No one is turned away from a Y, so low-income individuals and families who have benefitted from our financial aid will have nowhere to go.

Also at risk are thousands of YMCA jobs in our region and our state overall and the shuttering of dozens of branches in cities large and small. Ohio’s YMCAs are advocating for the thousands of Ohioans who count on us for jobs, services and the essential work we do in communities across the state.

We are uniformly joined in the fight against the negative effects of Covid-19. Shuttering YMCAs will do inestimable damage both in the short and long term that will inordinately affect those most at risk.

We implore the Governor to not make Ys across our state and the communities they serve the unintended victims of an unnecessary shutdown.