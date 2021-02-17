Wood County prepares to vaccinate school staff against COVID-19

Almost 2,900 K-12 school workers in Wood County are expected to get a COVID-19 shot at the end of this week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The majority of teachers and school staff in Wood County will get their COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Similar to Lucas County, Wood County will be holding mass vaccinations, but at three different locations.

"I'm looking forward to it. I don't look forward to needles, but we'll get through it," Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said.

Scruci is one of almost 2,900 K-12 school staff in Wood County getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the end of this week.

"I'm excited about having the opportunity to get vaccinated, to protect myself and to protect my family and everybody else," he said.

Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison said Wednesday his team has conducted final walk-throughs and is making sure everyone is ready to go.

"We've been working through our process over and over again. We've got lots of staff. It's always easier to have more than you need than not enough," Robison said. "So, we've got plenty of staff to make sure we've got everything covered should there even be something unexpected on the day of the event."

Bowling Green Middle School is one vaccine location.

Scruci said it's been a lot of work to prepare, but all the partners have worked to make it as easy as possible.

"It's taken a life of its own. There are a lot of logistics that go into it and it's not just simply open the doors and people come in," he said.

Health leaders are expecting roughly 1,000 people to get the Pfizer COVID-19 shot at the middle school.

Scruci said everyone is excited and looking forward to Friday's event.