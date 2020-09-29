Wood County Jail providing inmate video visitation

"We have been working to complete this project to ensure our inmates, as well as families of the inmates, have an opportunity to maintain contact. With the governor having to suspend jail visitation due to the pandemic; we knew this platform would be critical to providing citizens in Wood County," Wood County Sherif Mark Wasylyshyn said. "It was important to me to still provide a free visitation for our inmates and their families, so we opted to utilize a lobby kiosk video visitation for those who are in the area and wish to drive to our facility and visit at no cost. Our jail staff has been working to implement and educate those currently incarcerated on the system, and we're happy to be able to provide this type of visitation for all of the families who have not had the chance to visit with their loved ones while in jail."