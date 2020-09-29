Wood County Jail providing inmate video visitation

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Jail is now providing inmate video visitation since those currently incarcerated haven't been able to see family and loved ones because of the coronavirus pandemic.
These video visitations will be contact-free, using Securus Video Connect, which is a web-based visual and audio communication system. Family, friends, attorneys and public officials are able to schedule and participate in video sessions from anywhere with internet access.
Those without internet access who still wish to have a video visitation session can go to the Wood County Jail after scheduling an appointment and use the lobby kiosk for free.
Although the Securus Video Connect option allows people to visit with the inmates via video from anywhere, the service has fees associated with it.
Jail officials said they recognize the significance of visitation and the opportunity to maintain contact with family and friends while keeping the facility safe.
"We have been working to complete this project to ensure our inmates, as well as families of the inmates, have an opportunity to maintain contact. With the governor having to suspend jail visitation due to the pandemic; we knew this platform would be critical to providing citizens in Wood County," Wood County Sherif Mark Wasylyshyn said. "It was important to me to still provide a free visitation for our inmates and their families, so we opted to utilize a lobby kiosk video visitation for those who are in the area and wish to drive to our facility and visit at no cost. Our jail staff has been working to implement and educate those currently incarcerated on the system, and we're happy to be able to provide this type of visitation for all of the families who have not had the chance to visit with their loved ones while in jail."
All Wood County Jail video visitation sessions must be scheduled by appointment 24 hours in advance.