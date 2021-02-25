Wood County Jail sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says at least 11 inmates and 7 deputies are sick or have been exposed to the virus.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said Wednesday the county jail is dealing with a higher-than-normal volume of COVID-19 cases.

According to Wasylyshyn, at least 11 inmates have tested positive for the virus and seven deputies are off the job because they either have the virus or have been in close contact with someone who does. He noted that the inmates make up less than 10% of the jail population.

The county jail cannot turn away inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, Wasylyshyn said. However, the jail is isolating those who are sick.

He also said the county helped secure additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 tests for the jail.