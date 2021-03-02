x
Wood County Hospital hosting additional COVID vaccine clinic hours for people age 70+

Registration opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. for additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours on Friday, Feb. 5.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wood County Hospital is hosting additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours for people who are 70 years old or older on Friday, Feb. 5.

Clinic hours between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. are full, but there will be some spots available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Registration for the available hours opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. You can register online through this link or by phone, dialing 419-728-0642

You can register only until all the spots have been filled.

You should consult your doctor before taking the vaccine if you: 

  • Have underlying health conditions.

  • Ever had a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to something. For example, a reaction for which you were treated with epinephrine or EpiPen®, or for which you had to go to the hospital.

  • Received passive antibody therapy (monoclonal antibodies or convalescent serum) as treatment for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

  • Have a weakened immune system caused by something such as HIV infection or cancer or do you take immunosuppressive drugs or therapies.

  • Have a bleeding disorder or are you taking a blood thinner.

