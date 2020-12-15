Wood County Health Department helping community safely celebrate the holidays

The Wood County Health Department is trying to get residents in the holiday spirit with their new Merry COVID-19 campaign contest.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department is working to spread holiday cheer on COVID-19 style.

Leaders have started a contest for wood county residents and there are cash prizes.

"We need to keep our messaging fresh so it doesn't get stale. So we wanted to do something that was a little bit different," Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison said.

The goal is to help the community creatively and safely celebrate the holidays, while reducing the spread of COVID-19.



"If we make an additional effort not to keep our holidays safe, to really invest in our communities by reapplying those public health guidelines. Maybe we haven't been as diligent as we wanted to be," Robison said.



There are three parts to the campaign:

A video submission on how you're safely celebrating the holiday.

A holiday quiz to test if you're gathering safely.

A COVID-19 pledge to help bring the cases in Wood County down.

Robison says we have to double down on our efforts because hope is right around the corner.



"We've got the light at the end of the tunnel, just take some effort as we are approaching the finish line to re-double your efforts to keep our community safe," he said.

Leaders believe we can help slow the spread of the virus as the holidays near.

The last day to submit videos is Jan. 6, you can find more information on the pledge and video details here.