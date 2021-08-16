Wood County Health Department releases guidelines for keeping kids in school

“We know that in-person schooling is the best way to provide the educational, developmental, social, psychological and nutritional resources our students need. Implementing these prevention measures offers our best opportunity to keep kids in school,” Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison said in a press release. "The guidelines were developed to reduce the risk of exposure and minimize the potential for the spread of COVID if cases are identified in schools. They also provide the best protection for students, staff or their family members who may have greater risk from COVID, while limiting the impact on parents and guardians who may have to take time off work to stay home with students who cannot be in school. Keeping our kids in school depends on everyone continuing to work together—parents and guardians, students, school staff, and local public health—to create a safe and supportive environment for all.”