Delta variant identified in Wood County

The highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in Wood County, health officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to the Wood County Health Department, the delta variant is driving an increase in transmission across the country, now accounting for more than 93% of cases in the U.S.

"We know the delta variant is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, so it is not a surprise to find that it is here in our community," the agency said in a press release.

Wood County's COVID-19 transmission is considered "substantial" according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The county is reporting 62.84 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, or a total of 82 cases, with a test positivity rate of 6.84%.

The CDC's definition for substantial transmission is 50 - 99 cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period or a test positivity rate of 8% - 9.9%. Anything above those numbers would be considered "high" transmission.

"The recent increase in cases and the confirmation that delta is present in Wood County mean that is especially important to follow updated public health guidelines to keep our community safe," the press release continued. "Vaccination remains the best tool we have to limit the spread of COVID-19."

The health department also noted that adding a mask indoors will help to further protect those who can't get vaccinated, including children under 12 and those with weakened immune systems.

