BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two Wood County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county's health department confirmed Sunday.

The two individuals are a couple in the 60s who reside in Wood County and recently traveled to Europe. They have been isolated at home since returning to the U.S.

The Wood County Health Department said no further information on the two residents will be provided.

Officials posted video statement about the cases on the Wood County Health Department's social media pages.

