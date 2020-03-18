WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — On Bowling Green State University's campus Tuesday night, it was abnormally quiet, seemingly with not a soul to be found.

It's an unlikely scene on a weekday while classes are supposed to be in session. But they haven't been for over a week; at least not in person. The coronavirus pandemic prompted school officials to transition all classes online last week.

This has become a microcosm of how many of us are now leading our lives: away from others.

Meanwhile, leaders in Wood County virtually huddled Tuesday, making preparations for the next days, weeks and months.

"There are no cases confirmed in Wood County at this time," deputy Wood Co. EMA director Erin Konecki told WTOL 11 via FaceTime. "But there's probably cases here. That's the fact. They've said that it's community-spread."

On campus and at malls, it's evident that warnings have been heeded as health experts agree the worst is likely yet to come.

That's why leaders in Wood County, where the population is 125,000, wanted to get on the same page.

"Especially with there being so many political subdivisions, it's kind of hard to coordinate that if you can't have in-person meetings," Konecki said.

"The key is not to panic when people get this," Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said. "It's going to likely happen. It's just a question of how many people are going to be sick at one time and what kind of a strain it's going to be on the system."

Wood County is also making a plea to the public for spare personal protective equipment, which is in high demand across the globe.

That means masks, disposable bodysuits, face shields, gloves and more.

"If there are these hidden caches around, we would really appreciate if (you would) find the kindness in your heart to drop them off to the EMA or figure something out," Konecki said. "We can pick them up."

When asked if she felt it was fair to classify this situation as unlike any other, Konecki said, "I think you can say that across the board for everyone in the world."

A Wood Co. health department spokesman told WTOL 11 Wood County Hospital is coordinating a future drive-thru coronavirus screening site, but the details have yet to be ironed out.