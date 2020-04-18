BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wood County Hospital used social media Saturday morning to ask the public for cloth mask donations.

The hospital says the masks need to be done following the CDC guidelines. They say, "it you are able to donate, the masks need to be made from cotton fabric with ties or elastic ear loops and must cover the nose and mouth completely.

You can find the CDC guidelines here.

RELATED: Bluffton company manufacturing coronavirus testing booths for local hospitals

RELATED: Meet the Ohio couple who sparked face mask decontamination technology

RELATED VIDEO: