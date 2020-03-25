TOLEDO, Ohio — While many of us are social distancing and self isolating for the first time right now, some people have medical conditions that require them to do this even without the Coronavirus.

Courtney Gorenflo is just one of your neighbors sitting in quarantine until the threat of Coronavirus is gone.

“I haven’t been able to leave my house at all, and it’s the little things I start to miss," Gorenflo said.

Gorenflo has been battling cystic fibrosis her whole life, resulting in 45 minutes of treatment and many medications every day.

“Everyone else has water that can get down into their lungs and break up the mucus in it, but it doesn’t get to mine, so the mucus in my chest is way more thick and sticky, makes it really hard for me to breathe," Gorenflo said.

I first met Gorenflo on New Year's Day when she was getting a treatment done at the hospital. Even then, without concerns of coronavirus, we had to social distance.

Now with the virus, her normal daily routine and job have to be put on hold because ending up in the hospital with potential coronavirus patients would be extremely dangerous.



“I’m not allowed to go anywhere. No one’s allowed to come over, and I recently, last Saturday was the last day I worked," Gorenflo said.



The 26-year-old has to rely on her mom to bring her groceries for now and is spending her days inside with her younger sister.

Since her mom, Mindi Schinker is a nurse, that adds in another layer of caution for the family.



“I have to be super careful. When I come home I have to take my clothes and shoes off in the garage before I come in, wash my hands before I can have any type of contact with her," Schinker said.

Gorenflo is just one of the many people you are helping protect when you decide to stay home. And she wants you to know it matters.



“The sooner people listen to it and stop going places, it will go away faster and then I don’t have to be cooped up in my house anymore worrying about who I’m coming in contact with and worrying about if I get it, because if I do, it will be very bad for me," Gorenflo said.

