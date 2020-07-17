Whitmer strengthens mask mandate, says businesses can't assume exceptions

The order also says masks are not required at polling locations, and public safety officers are required to wear a face covering.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday strengthening her mask mandate, which requires face coverings in public indoor spaces or crowded outdoor spaces. Under the order, businesses are also required to deny service or entry to an individual who is not wearing a mask.

Friday's order, however, tightens one of the exceptions to the mandate, saying that businesses are not allowed to assume an individual who is not wearing a mask is doing so for medical reasons. Though businesses "may accept a customer’s verbal representation to that effect," the order says.

Whitmer is also requiring public safety officers to wear a face mask unless doing so would "seriously interfere" with their ability to do their job. The order also clarifies that masks are not required at polling locations, but wearing one is strongly encouraged.

“Wearing a mask is the right thing to do to protect our families, our businesses, and our economy,” said Whitmer. “If everyone in Michigan masks up, we can save thousands of lives and put ourselves in a better position to send our kids back to school in the fall. For the safety of our loved ones and our dedicated first responders on the front lines: mask up, Michigan.”

The governor's initial mask mandate went into effect a week ago, as Michigan is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide. As of Thursday, July 16, the state health department reported 71,842 total cases and 6,101 deaths.

"Research confirms that a big part of the reason is spotty compliance with my requirement, issued in prior orders, that individuals wear face coverings in public space," Whitmer's order says.

There are some claims that businesses requiring masks violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. But the Department of Justice says, "The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations."

Under the mask mandate, individual violators could face a misdemeanor and a $500 fine. Businesses that do not comply could have their license to operate suspended.

Enforcement of the order comes down to local law enforcement agencies, the attorney general's office and MIOSHA. However, there has been push back from some sheriff's offices who have said they won't use their resources to crack down on people who don't wear masks.

Under the order, there are a few more exceptions, including children under the age of 5, people who are eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant, and while exercising when a mask would interfere.

The order has an immediate effect.

