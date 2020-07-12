x
Coronavirus

Whitmer, MDHHS to provide update on COVID-19 response

Michigan's 3-week 'pause' epidemic order expires at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Hospital leaders have encouraged extending the partial shutdown of businesses and schools.
Credit: Governor's office

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to provide an update on the State's COVID-19 response Monday afternoon. 

Whitmer, along with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, will provide the update at 2:30 p.m. 

The State's three-week "pause" epidemic order is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. However, Michigan hospital officials have urged leaders to extend the pause through the holiday season. 

The update will be streamed here live and on Facebook.

