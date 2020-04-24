LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in more outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating.

The measure is designed to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. It immediately replaces one that was scheduled to expire next week.

“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. Social distancing is our best weapon to defeat this enemy,” said Whitmer. “With new COVID-19 cases leveling off, however, we are lifting some of the restrictions put in place in the previous order. I want to be crystal clear: the overarching message today is still the same. We must all do our part by staying home and staying safe as much as possible.”

In general, the order continues to ban all in-person work not essential to sustain or protect human life, but it provides exceptions.

Perhaps most notably, those exceptions include things like boating, golfing and the allowance of lawn care and garden center workers to continue their work — the ban on all three of those were heavily criticized in governor's previous order.

Under the new order, garden stores, nurseries, lawn care, pest control and landscaping operations may all resume. Moving and storage company workers may also get back to work. The order provides detailed requirements for what in-person businesses should be doing to curb the spread of the virus, including things like restricting the number of workers on site at a time and promoting remote work to the fullest extent possible.

Big box retailers are also allowed to open their garden centers are areas dedicated to selling carpet and paint.

Public and private gatherings of people not in the same house are still banned in this order, however, outdoor recreational activities are still allowed. Parks will remain open. People can also now leave their home to pick up non-essential items at the curbside of a store that is otherwise closed to the public.

Funerals remain limited to no more than 10 people in attendance.

Also worth noting, people can now return to their homes from outside of this state, leave the state for a home in another state or travel between two residences. But travel to vacation rentals and the short-term rental of vacation homes is still prohibited.

Large stores, anything larger than 50,000 sq ft, are still required to limit the number of customers in the store at a time and create special hours (at least two hours a week) that allows for vulnerable populations to shop. The order also calls for stores to try and establish curbside pickup if possible to reduce in-store traffic.

Under the new order, starting April 26 at 11:59 p.m., any individual out in enclosed public place is now required to wear a face covering, and open businesses must provide non-medical grade masks for their employees. The N95 masks should continue to be reserved for front line workers, the order reads.

