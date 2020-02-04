Students will not return to school this semester and will instead finish out the year remotely, unless restrictions are lifted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday that extends the closure of all public and private K-12 schools and requires districts to switch to distance learning. Most districts were preparing for this as possibility, but the governor's order irons out the details of how the duration of the school year should work.

The order includes the following:

Suspension of face-to-face instruction for all students

Law that requires schools to have minimum attendance numbers is temporarily suspended

Law that requires districts to provide at least 1,098 hours and 180 days of pupil instruction is temporarily suspended

13 additional days will be granted to districts

Seniors will graduate, assuming they were on track prior to the March 16 closure

K-11 students will also move up a grade assuming they were on track to progress ahead of the statewide closure

By April 3, Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers will develop a remote learning plan for districts

District employees will still be allowed in school buildings, as long as social distancing and other prevention guidelines are adhered to





When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first made the decision to close schools there were a dozen COVID-19 cases in Michigan, three weeks later the state's case count is over 9,300 and at least 337 people have died. Schools were originally set to close from March 16 to April 6, but under Whitmer's stay at home order, the school closure was then extended through April 13. However, many districts began preparing for distance learning in the time since the initial closure.

