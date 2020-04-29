Essential workers will be eligible to continue their education tuition free, the governor announced on Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the program, which is being called 'Future for Frontliners', is the state's way of saying thank you to the workers who risked their lives on the front lines of the pandemic. The program allows for essential workers to receive a technical certificate, associate's degree or potentially a bachelor's degree without paying tuition costs.

Eligible workers include people like "the ones staffing our hospitals and nursing homes, stocking the shelves at grocery stores, providing child care to critical infrastructure workers, manufacturing PPE, protecting public safety, picking up trash, or delivering supplies," an announcement from state said.

“I want to assure all of our workers we will never forget those of you who stepped up and sacrificed their own health during this crisis. You’re the reason we’re going to get through this," Whitmer said.

Whitmer says the program was inspired by the G.I. Bill, the federal government's support of World War II soldiers upon their return to the states.

"Historically, when Americans put their lives on the line to defend the rest of us from a foreign enemy, we have shown our gratitude by giving them educational opportunities to improve their lives," Whitmer said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "Our enemy in this instance is a virus, but our front line workers are just as heroic."

Details about how to apply for the program were not released, yet. But, Whitmer said the plan will be paid for using federal dollars.

