Which Ohioans will be first to get the COVID-19 vaccine? State drafts its plan

Older adults and those with significant health issues will be among the first Ohioans able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday the state submitted its plan for vaccine distribution to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DeWine stressed the 55-page document is a draft and could change as we learn more about what vaccines will be available and when.

The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be in short supply at the beginning. Ohio plans to give access to it in phases:

Phase 1A - High-risk healthcare workers and first responders

Phase 1B - Older adults living in congregate or overcrowded settings and people at significantly higher risk due to underlying conditions

Phase 2 - Critical risk workers essential to society (e.g., healthcare and public health operations and human services operations) and at high risk of exposure, teachers and school staff, people of all ages at high-risk and with underlying conditions, all older adults not included in Phase 1, people in homeless shelters, group homes for individuals with physical or mental disabilities or in recovery, and people and staff in prisons, jails, and detention centers

Phase 3 - Young adults, children, and workers in industries and occupations important to the functioning of society at increased risk of exposure and not included in phases 1 and 2

Phase 4 - Everyone else residing in Ohio who did not have access to the vaccine in previous phases

DeWine has said he will not "require" the vaccine.

"We'll see the results of what happens when the first responders take it and others take it and I think that should build confidence in people that they'll want to take the vaccine, but we're not going to require it," he said.