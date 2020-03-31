How long is this going to last? This is a big question many of you are asking. Ohio and Michigan have been practicing social distancing for three weeks now. State and local experts claim we still have a long way to go.

Over the past few weeks, we've been hearing a lot about flattening the curve. We do that by maintaining distance. Right now in northwest Ohio, experts tell us we are still on the rise of that curve. It will be at least another three weeks before we make it to the top.

Barb Jordan, an epidemiologist with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, said although case numbers are rising, people in northwest Ohio are doing a good job maintaining distance

"I think we're doing a really good job getting the word out to maintain social distancing," said Jordan.

Jordan added the importance of staying home continues to be something we must do because we are still learning about coronavirus.

"We're still learning so much about this disease that I think we'll continue to find out," said Jordan.

But what about those who were spreading the virus before they even knew they had it? Tracing the steps of a positive case, involves a lot of leg work. The trail starts where someone first showed symptoms.

"We ask them who they have been around since the symptoms began, if they went to a hospital, did they take EMS, if they went to work," said Jordan.

Health Department officials notify anyone who may have crossed paths with a patient, which could be dozens of people. This is why it's so important to maintain that six foot distance when we make essential trips to the grocery store or gas station. While essential trips are still allowed, being cautious is important.

"The virus is very highly contagious. You can get the virus from somebody next to you who might be asymptomatic," said Dr. Moshir Jacob, the Chief Medical Officer at the Toledo Clinic.

Jacob also stressed the importance of maintaining distance while going out on essential trips.

Right now the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is not reporting any "hot spots" for case numbers by zip code.

