When should kids who had COVID-19 return to school and sports?

CLEVELAND — Video on YouTube this summer showed a camp in Georgia ready to welcome kids safely.

But within weeks, it was shut down, after hundreds of campers tested positive for COVID-19.

“Regular singing and cheering likely contributed,” the CDC concluded.

Some doctors say it also suggested that kids could spread the disease.

“This was one of the biggest outbreaks that we’ve seen amongst children in the entire country if not the world,” Dr. Vin Gupta said. “That just tells us we can’t take our foot off the break yet.”

Ohio is now 12th in the country when it comes to COVID-19 in children.

More than 5,000 cases have been reported, and Cuyahoga County now has the second-highest number of pediatric cases in the state.

In July alone there was a 44% increase in patients 19 and younger in Ohio with the disease.

Many of them will likely return to school and sports after what doctors recommend must be 14 days minimum of self-isolation.

“Regardless of whether or not you develop symptoms. Once you complete that 14 days, you have to have at least three days where you are off of all fever-reducing medicine and symptom-free before you can return to normal daily activities,” Dr. Susannah Briskin of University Hospitals said.

She recommends seven days off fever-reducing medicine for student athletes.

She adds athletes must be responsible and honest and take the right steps to protect those around them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, most kids who get COVID-19 do not present the symptoms commonly seen in adults.