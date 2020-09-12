When will the COVID-19 vaccine be available to healthy adults?

What’s the timeline and why for healthy adults.

CLEVELAND — Millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being manufactured and will soon ship across the country. Dr. Robyn Strosaker, Chief Operating Officer for University Hospitals says plans are still being finalized to roll out the vaccine in the most efficient fast way possible.

“It’s been a challenge because we don’t know which vaccine were going to get, how much of the vaccine we’ll get, when we’ll get it, so you know we’ve had to come up with lots and lots of contingency plans,” says Dr. Strosaker.

Summit County Health Emergency Preparedness Director Chris Barker says part of the plan includes tracking who gets which vaccine to make sure the correct second dose is given in a timely fashion.

“A card will be provided that indicates what vaccine they received and when they received it. That information will also be recorded in the state system called “Impact This” so that we can log in and check what shot they received initially for the first rapid injection.

Dr. Amy Ray with MetroHealth says the timeline for healthy adults vaccination is a few months away.

“We could be very fortunate and have a number of vaccine platforms to be able to offer to the general public as soon as May. I think, May/June is what I’ve heard from experts and governmental officials,” says Dr. Ray.

Dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine could go through your job working with a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens, a local hospital system, or mass gatherings like a drive through vaccination clinic, though that has its risks.

“In the time of COVID, we don’t want a lot of people congregating in the same place, so things would have to be scheduled or we’d have to think of drive through options,” says Dr. Strosaker.