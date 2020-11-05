COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio parents and caregivers will need to wait a little longer to find out about the restart date for day-care facilities, Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday.

Monday was expected to be the day when a decision and guidelines were given for child care facilities, but the governor said the state simply isn't ready to allow them to reopen safely.

"We will not be making an announcement today. We're still working on it. It's very important that we get this right. We don't want to announce a date until we have the protocols in place. We're focusing on the safety of the kids, their families, and the employees," DeWine said.

The governor had announced many reopening dates on Thursday - the last time a press conference was held in Columbus. On Thursday, DeWine had also indicated a child care announcement was coming soon.

The governor said the implications of reopening day cares safely was too important to rush.

"To be candid: The mistakes I've made in my career have come about when I haven't had all the facts or didn't dig deep enough, so this process is continuing. Reopening childcare centers is simply too important to do so without all the best information and protocols in place," he said.

WHAT IS OPENING IN OHIO, WHEN

TUESDAY

Retail businesses

FRIDAY

Salons and barbershops

Restaurants and bars - outdoor services only

MAY 21

Restaurants and bars - indoor services resume

NO DECISION YET

Day-care facilities

Gyms/fitness centers

Libraries

Campgrounds

Massage facilities

Tattoo/piercing businesses

ALREADY OPEN

Dentist and veterinarian offices (May 1)

Elective surgeries (May 1)

Office buildings (May 4)

