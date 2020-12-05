COLUMBUS, Ohio — During Tuesday's press conference, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted updated the state on two more businesses that will be allowed to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, massage businesses and tattoo services can resume, alongside the previously mentioned personal care services such as salons and barbershops.

Outdoor recreation, camping, casinos/racinos, and fairs will be discussed later, the lieutenant governor said. The guidelines for those entities are currently being discussed in several different working groups.

On May 1, Ohio started the process of slowly reopening the state's economy amid the coronvirus pandemic. The first to open were dentists, veterinarians and expanded hospital services. Retail stores were permitted to reopen on Tuesday, May 12 and outdoor dining at bars and restaurants resumes Friday, May 15. Indoor dining is permitted on May 21.

