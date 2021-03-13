In his words: WTOL 11 lead investigator says getting COVID-19 vaccine feels like his first step back to normalcy

WTOL 11 lead investigative reporter gives a firsthand account of receiving the vaccine he's been studying for months.

TOLEDO, Ohio — I was talking to a friend on Wednesday and she made the comment that she had tears rolling down her face when she received her second vaccine dose. It was a relief and it felt as though the world had once again opened to her.

I thought about those comments as I was driving to Toledo Hospital on Friday morning for the first vaccine dose for me. The sun was just beginning to rise. The sky was beautiful. I couldn't stop smiling. I wasn't ready to cry yet, but it was a great feeling knowing that I was taking the first step toward normalcy.

For many people, I know they don't have the same feelings as me. They believe that COVID is overblown. They don't trust the vaccine. They resent all of the restrictions. It's different for me. COVID-19 has consumed my life. I have been reporting on it since last spring, tracking the numbers every single day, looking for trends, studying its tendencies, and, unfortunately, talking to those it has affected.

I reached out to ProMedica's communications department earlier this week for a story, but I also asked if they knew what vaccine I would be getting. The hospital would not know until shortly before the doses arrived, I was told. But as I stood in line to check in for this morning's appointment, the nurse told the woman in front of me that her second dose would be on April 9. That was 28 days away. It had to be Moderna. Pfizer's shots are 21 days apart, Moderna 28, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is one dose.

I have been accused by a friend of being a "COVID nerd" because of how much time and energy I spend on breaking down numbers and studying messenger RNA and all the characteristics of this invisible enemy that has now disrupted our lives for a year. At times it has likely affected my mental health, but I know that it is important. Some people hate the news I give them, but many others are thankful for the information.

When I was taken into a private area for my shot, the nurse reviewed basic information with me, asked about my job, told me what I could do if I had any side effects. Then she jabbed me and commented, "Are you all right? You stopped talking and I wasn't sure if I'd have to catch you," she joked.

I must have been holding my breath. I can cite to you any statistic you want about the vaccine, and have counseled friends about what to expect. But it was different when it was me. I have to admit that I was probably a little nervous. Of course I have heard about the occasional allergic reactions and I wondered if there would be some immediate reaction from my body. And, of course, there was no immediate reaction.

I have absolutely no doubt that the pathway to normalcy is through the vaccine. People have argued with me that herd immunity is possible if we just let the virus run its course, but that just isn't true. The virus is sneaky, adaptable, and constantly evolving. We would always be a step behind it without science stepping in.

After the poke, I was ushered into a large auditorium and told to wait for 15 minutes and report any reactions. The whole process was extremely efficient. In fact, I was given my vaccine 10 minutes before my scheduled appointment time.

As I watched the Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock movie playing on the screen, my mind wandered. I flipped my vaccination record card around in my hand, almost feeling like Charlie Bucket cradling his golden ticket in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." It was surreal that the vaccine that I had watched an FDA advisory committee discuss in mid-December was now triggering my body's immune system in Toledo, Ohio, just three months later.