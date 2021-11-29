What we know about local impact of omicron COVID variant

Health officials are working to learn more about how this could impact the pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus popped up in South Africa last week, and since then there have been reports in multiple countries, most recently including Canada.

Right now health officials are working to learn more about how this could impact the pandemic. One of the biggest questions is whether this new variant is more or less transmissible.

In northwest Ohio, local health officials are still encouraging everyone to get either their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or their booster shot as it becomes available to the entire public. If you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine initially, you must wait six months before getting your booster. For Johnson and Johnson recipients, you only need to wait two months.

Right now in Ohio about 52% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Last week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department gave out at home COVID-19 tests to allow people to test themselves before visiting family members. They ran out of tests early each day, indicating many people took the extra step to make sure they are celebrating the holidays safely.