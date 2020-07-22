What to expect from Gov. DeWine's Wednesday press conference

The governor is expected to not only address the coronavirus pandemic, but also the arrest of Statehouse Speaker Larry Householder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following a 24-hour delay, Gov. Mike DeWine is set to hold his latest press briefing regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio. However, there will likely be other issues on his mind.

Let's start with COVID-19: The state is still averaging more than 1,000 new cases per day, and DeWine has said more health orders will be coming down this week. That could include a statewide mask order, although nothing has been set in stone.

"The orders are obviously important, but getting people to buy in and to understand – getting a 20-year-old to understand – he or she may feel invulnerable, nothing is going to happen to them, but they may get it, they may not know they have it, they may go home and see their grandmother, she may get it and she may end up dying," the governor told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

While has been releasing the state's risk level maps regarding the coronavirus on Thursdays, it remains to be seen whether or not he will be holding a press briefing on Thursday since Tuesday's was delayed. Without a statewide mandate in place, any county that reaches a Level 3 risk assessment has been required to wear masks while in public.

On an unrelated front, Columbus is still reeling following the arrest of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others yesterday in a massive bribery investigation tied to the bailout of two nuclear plants once controlled by FirstEnergy. DeWine will almost certainly have to stray from health matters and address what many feel is the largest political scandal in the state's history, as he did Tuesday when he called on Householder to resign.

“I am deeply concerned about the allegations of wrongdoing in the issued today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," DeWine said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "Every American has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately.

"This is a sad day for Ohio."