SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — While we continue to fight to combat the spread of coronavirus, people are still dealing with other common illnesses. And as our hospitals deal with the pandemic, many are left wondering what to do if they get sick with something else.

According to Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer, that's for you and your regular physician to decide.

The first step is to call your doctor before leaving home, and if you don't have an established doctor, call an urgent care or emergency room. You should also consider utilizing online doctor's visits if possible.

If your feel you can push through your symptoms, health providers suggest you try to at home.This alleviates any additional stress on an already stressed medical system.

"For many things, we really do not need to go to the emergency room for. So, like you said, you may just have to rest, take lots of fluids, and stay home for a while and rest," Schweitzer said.

