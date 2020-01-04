TOLEDO, Ohio — Coronavirus case numbers continue to rise but that doesn't mean people aren't beating the virus. In fact, Bob and Betsy Bunda, a couple from Rossford who contracted coronavirus last month, are getting better.

"We can finally go outside, out of our yard, still no contact with anybody as none of us should be anyways," Betsy Bunda said.

As doctors see more cases of coronavirus, they are learning more about it. All states are reporting case numbers accompanied by death rates.

"Reports of the survival rate is there, but of course the total picture will be available once everything is gathered. We don't have enough data right now but what we have it's out there," Chief Medical Officer at the Toledo Clinic Dr. Moshir Jacob said.

RELATED: Ohio issues order requiring hospitals that don't perform coronavirus testing to send tests to hospitals that do, not private labs

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County coronavirus update | Health department confirms 5 COVID-19 related deaths

Predicting the exact survival rate is difficult because the virus attacks different body types in different ways. There is a lot of information suggesting the virus impacts people differently based on their age. And while doctors say age has something to do with, that isn't the only factor they take into account.

In fact, anyone of any age can get this virus but surviving it has to do with how strong your immune system is and how strong your lungs are.

"If we have a young individual who is a smoker or has any lung condition, he is going to be considered at risk for having a problem with the COVID. So it's not just the age, it what comes with the age," Jacob said.

The Bundas are the prime example of this. Although they are both in their early 60s, they have no immunocompromised conditions; one of the reasons bouncing back from the virus is possible.

RELATED VIDEO: