TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine recommends all colleges and universities in the state go to remote online classes until the spread of the coronavirus can be contained.

DeWine also said these schools should intensely screen their students and ban all sponsored international travel.

While K-12 schools can continue with classes, the governor has told parents and administrators to be prepared for that to change.

Here's a list of what we know from local districts, colleges, and other locations (this list will be updated):

Universities that have moved classes online

University of Toledo - Classes canceled March 16-17. Online classes only until at least March 30. All events with expected attendance of 100 or more are canceled. All travel - domestic and international is suspended for the rest of the fiscal year. UT's coronavirus website is here: utoledo.edu/coronavirus

Bowling Green State University - All face-to-face classes will become online only after students get back from spring break on March 23. Students may choose to return to their permanent place of residence or return to campus, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively instituted. Classes will continue on both campuses as scheduled through Friday. During this week, students are urged to make choices that are best for their own personal health situations. The university is extending its previous travel restrictions to suspend all BGSU supported domestic and international travel for students, faculty and staff until May 15. Only approved, essential business travel will be permitted.

The university is suspending all BGSU events greater than 100 participants effective March 14 through April 17. BGSU coronavirus website is here: https://www.bgsu.edu/coronavirus

Terra State Community College - Spring break is extended one week. Starting March 23, courses will resume as distance-learning (online) only. Students are not to report to campus. Students are to monitor their Terra State email accounts for further instruction.

Lourdes University - Now through April 1, all courses will occur in an online format except labs and studios (art and music). If students don't have online access at their residence, they are to contact the Academic Success Center at 419-824-3963. Field and clinical education will continue. All campus buildings will be available for use through this period; residence halls and the dining room will be open. The Lourdes health center will be available after spring break

Local School Districts

Springfield Local Schools - An in-school survey will be given to middle school and high school students in the coming days regarding internet access at home and availability of technological devices. This is not being done to scare or alarm anyone, but an effort toward preparedness and planning.

Perrysburg schools - Perrysburg High School has had a policy in place where a student with 2 or fewer absences and at least a "C" average in a class can opt out of the exam for that class. That policy is being changed due to the presence of the coronavirus. Now, if a student qualifies by March 20, they will get the opt-out incentive. This is a way for the district to encourage students who are sick to stay home and get better.

Other institutions/events restricting access

OHSAA - Basketball, wrestling, and hockey championships to continue "with limited spectators"

Black Swamp Bird Observatory - In regard to the upcoming Biggest Week in American Birding on May 7, a final decision on the event will be made no later than April 10 to allow registrants to adjust travel plans. Plans will be communicated on the Biggest Week website, via email messages, and on social media. If you feel it is not in your best interest to travel and attend the festival, organizers will provide a refund - no questions asked.

