OHIO, USA — As we've become inundated with updates about the ongoing pandemic, the terms coronavirus and COVID-19 have become a key part of our vocabulary.

But, how does a virus get its name?

WHAT DOES COVID-19 MEAN?

In COVID-19, "CO" stands for corona, "VI" for virus and "D" is for disease - simple enough, right?

The World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease first identified in Wuhan China on Feb. 11.

According to the CDC, the new official name is "coronavirus disease 2019," abbreviated as COVID-19.

The disease was first referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV."

WHAT IS A CORONAVIRUS?

There are many types of human coronaviruses, CDC officials say. Some of those viruses commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a new disease, caused be a "novel" (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in people.

The name of this disease was chosen by following the World Health Organization (WHO) best practice for naming new human infectious diseases.

HOW DOES THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION CHOOSE THE NAME FOR A NEW DISEASE?

There is surprisingly a lot that goes into naming an infectious disease.

The aim is to minimize any unnecessary negative impact a disease name may have on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare, and avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group.

If an inappropriate name does get released or if a disease remains unnamed, WHO may issue a temporary name for the disease and recommend its use, so that inappropriate names don't become established.

But, at the end of the day, the International Classification of Diseases, which is managed by WHO, is the group that has the final say in what name is given for each human disease.

According to WHO, here are some things officials look at when naming a human diseases:

Generic descriptive terms can be used in any name. Generic terms will be most useful when available information on the disease or syndrome is not sufficiently robust, because these basic characteristics are unlikely to change as additional information become available. e.g. respiratory disease, hepatitis, neurologic syndrome, enteritis

Specific descriptive terms should be used whenever the available information is considered sufficiently robust that the vast changes to the epidemiology or clinical picture are unlikely to occur. Plain terms are preferred to highly technical terms. e.g. progressive, juvenile, severe, winter

If the causative pathogen is known, it should be used as part of the disease name with additional descriptors. The pathogen should not be directly equated with the disease as a pathogen may cause more than one disease. e.g. novel coronavirus respiratory syndrome

Names should be short (minimum number of characters) and easy to pronounce. e.g. H7N9, rabies, malaria, polio

Given that long names are likely to be shortened into an acronym, potential acronyms should be evaluated to ensure they also comply with these best practices.

Names should be as consistent as possible with guidance from the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) Content Model Reference Guide

