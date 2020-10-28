Wauseon Schools reports over 200 quarantines of students, staff and 4 positive cases of COVID-19

11% of Wauseon's K-12 student body is currently quarantined and parks and recreation activities at Wauseon Primary School have been canceled.

WAUSEON, Ohio — 11% of the total student body at Wauseon Exempted Village Schools is under COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

The numbers, as of today, reflect the quarantines of 132 students in grades K-2 at Wauseon Primary School.

Seven students at Wauseon Elementary School, 36 at the middle school and 29 at the high school are also under quarantine.

Positive cases among students include 2 at the high school and 1 at the middle school.

The numbers reported by the district show one positive COVID-19 case among an employee at WPS. It is unknown if the WPS quarantines are tied directly to this positive employee case.

"11% is the highest percentage we've seen this school year, however, we have no data to compare this against as this is unchartered territory for all of us. There was no "exposure event" - we were simply in session," a representative for Wauseon schools wrote in a statement to WTOL. "We had one positive case at the Wauseon Primary School which resulted in the increased quarantine numbers."

Two recreation girls volleyball games at the school have been canceled, as all outside events are suspended through Nov. 8.