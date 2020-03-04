School may be out, but at many schools, the learning hasn't stopped.

That's the case at Bexley Middle School, where Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton's husband, Eric Acton, is a teacher.

At the state's daily address regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr. Acton made reference to funny, yet educational videos, that Bexley Middle School principal Jason Caudill has been sending out since students have remained out of class since March 16. Ohio students K-12 are currently scheduled to remain out of the classroom until at least May 1.

While Dr. Acton joked hat she might have to order students back to school to save them from Caudill's humor, she later admitted that the videos are "amazing." You can watch Friday's edition of the video announcements in the video below.

As of Friday, Ohio has had 3,312 coronavirus cases, 895 of which have resulted in hospitalization, 288 ICU admissions and 91 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of the state's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has taken several measures to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order that is currently in place until at least May 1.

