Ohio Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 death data

Last month, state health officials blamed human error for roughly 4,100 underreported COVID-19 deaths in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff provided an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 death data.

You can watch the briefing in the player below.

Last month, state health officials blamed human error for roughly 4,100 underreported COVID-19 deaths in Ohio.

McCloud said the problem started back in October during a surge in cases.

The additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been added to the daily total figure daily.

To address the issue, McCloud said the department was being restructured, and additional resources were being brought in to help. And, in the meantime, there are more hands-on-deck to sort through the backlog.

An Ohio Department of Health spokesperson said the Bureau of Infectious Diseases is involved with reconciling death data in the state.

Karthik Kondapally, an epidemiology investigator in the Bureau of Infectious Diseases, was initially placed on administrative leave but soon sent in her resignation letter.

Another employee, Sietske de Fijter, was the chief of the Bureau of Infectious Diseases but has now been reassigned to a different job in the Bureau of Health Improvement and Wellness.