NEW YORK — Help has arrived.

A team of 25 Cleveland Clinic doctors and nurses traveled to New York City on Friday to help the region that has been hit hardest in the nation by the coronavirus pandemic. The group will work at the famed NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and were greeted with a round of applause as they walked in for the first time.

"#NYP is beyond grateful for their expertise and dedication, and will forever be appreciative of their personal sacrifice in this time of need," the hospital wrote on Facebook. "When our teams join forces, we know anything is possible – proof that we are all #InThisTogether. #ClevelandRocks"

Cleveland Clinic Welcome Video NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is proud to welcome a team of 25 nurses and physicians from the Cleveland Clinic, who have ventured to #NYC to assist at the epicenter of the #COVID19 outbreak. #NYP is beyond grateful for their expertise and dedication, and will forever be appreciative of their personal sacrifice in this time of need. When our teams join forces, we know anything is possible – proof that we are all #InThisTogether. #ClevelandRocks Posted by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020

With Ohio doing a good job "flattening the curve," the Clinic decided to send some of its best medical professionals to harder hit areas like New York and Michigan to provide much-needed assistance. This crew flew out on planes donated by United Airlines, and will spend up to four weeks in the Big Apple.

Of the more than 700,000 coronavirus cases and 33,000 deaths in the United States, roughly a third have been in New York State.

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases

RELATED: Patients avoiding local emergency rooms to steer clear of COVID-19

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic completes conversion of overflow coronavirus facility

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine responds to critics saying he's caving by reopening economy

RELATED: Strongsville Heinen's closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Rite Aid to open self-swab coronavirus testing site in Parma

RELATED: Northeast Ohio businesses looking for guidance on reopening