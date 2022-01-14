Walk-ins now welcome at Lucas County COVID testing sites

Tests are available at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee and UAW Local 12 in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Walk-ins are now welcome at Lucas County mass COVID-19 testing sites.

Pre-registration is still preferred, but you can now receive a test at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee or UAW Local 12 in Toledo without an appointment. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Ohio National Guard, ProMedica and Mercy Health partnered to set up both locations.

You can make an appointment at this link.

The rec center is open for testing from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday through Friday. UAW Local 12 is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.