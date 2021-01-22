VProject accepts $50K donation from Dana to support mission of education, vaccination in NW Ohio

Dana Incorporated, whose headquarters are in Maumee, has made the donation in support of the VProject, a collaborative community effort to fight COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A northwest Ohio initiative is receiving a big boost from a company with local ties.

The VProject is a committee that consists of community members across the northwest Ohio area, with the goal of educating, motivating and vaccinating those in our area to achieve a 70% vaccination rate.

Dana Incorporated's world headquarters are located in Maumee and the company is closely tied to Jeep and Toledo staples. Dana has made a contribution of $50,000 to support VProject, announced today by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in a press release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest public health crisis in more than a century, and it will require cooperation from all sectors of society – medical professionals, governments, non-profits, neighborhoods, worship groups, and businesses – to declare victory over this disease,” said James K. Kamsickas, chairman and CEO of Dana Incorporated. “The VProject serves as a positive example of how all communities can work together to overcome any challenge. Dana is proud to be actively engaged in, and supportive of, this effort in our world headquarters city."

The VProject will work to mobilize members of the community during the vaccination process and help those who need assistance receive the vaccine.