TOLEDO, Ohio — Vistula Manor Apartments residents were notified by the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority that they have been placed under home self-quarantine.

According to a letter left on the door of the apartments by the LHMA, residents may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The home quarantine will last 14 days, per the guidelines of the Lucas County Health Department.

During that time, residents are asked to stay home the entire 14-day period and not leave for any reason other than to seek needed medical care.

Read the full notice below:

WTOL

The LHMA says residents who begin to experience symptoms of respiratory illness, fever, coughing or shortness of breath should contact Mercy Health at 419-251-4000 or ProMedica at 419-291-5355 to have your COVID-19 questions answered.

Call LMHA Management at 419-259-9563 with any questions.

