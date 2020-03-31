DELTA, Ohio — The village of Delta administration announced they have decided to cancel the Delta Chicken Festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The way the finances work with the Delta Chicken Festival, it would be a huge loss if we proceeded with planning and then had to cancel last minute," organizers said.
The administration did say they look forward to seeing festival attendees in 2021.
