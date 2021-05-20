Vax and Scratch: NYS announces chance to win up to $5 million if you get a COVID-19 vaccine next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You could get a chance to win up to $5 million if you get a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State next week.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday morning in Buffalo in an effort to get more people to receive the vaccine.
"We know that vaccinations are the vital piece of the puzzle we need to crush COVID once and for all," Governor Cuomo said. "We're doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as quick and easy as possible, but as vaccination rates slow across the state, we're going to have to get creative to put even more shots in arms. This new pilot program will offer a greater incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated by offering a free scratch-off ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million. The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal, so I encourage everyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet to go to your nearest site and get the shot."
Those that get a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the 10 NYS mass vaccination sites across the state between May 24 and May 28, 2021, will receive a scratch-off lottery ticket for a chance to win cash prizes. The value of the lottery ticket is $20.
The state mass vaccination site in Western New York is located at the University at Buffalo South Campus.
You can walk in to receive your vaccine or schedule an appointment here.
The state of Ohio used a similar tactic to encourage that state's residents to get the COVID vaccination with a $1 Million dollar lottery prize earlier this month.